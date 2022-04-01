DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Sidoti decreased their price target on DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised DMC Global from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DMC Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of DMC Global stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $31.17. The company had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.18. DMC Global has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $63.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average of $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.26.

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. DMC Global’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DMC Global will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $34,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 155.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 64,769 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in DMC Global by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in DMC Global by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in DMC Global by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in DMC Global by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

