DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for DocuSign in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair analyst J. Roberge anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for DocuSign’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.59.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $107.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of -306.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,779,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,661,375 in the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in DocuSign by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in DocuSign by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

