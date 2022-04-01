Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Given New C$79.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins raised Dollarama from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$72.17.

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$70.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$21.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$66.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$51.50 and a 1-year high of C$72.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.84%.

In related news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total transaction of C$146,150.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,716 shares in the company, valued at C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

