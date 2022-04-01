dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut dotdigital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on dotdigital Group from GBX 265 ($3.47) to GBX 205 ($2.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.71.

dotDigital Group Plc engages in the provision of data-driven omnichannel marketing automation solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, U.S., and APAC. The company was founded by Ian Rhys Taylor and Simon Christopher Bird in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

