Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PLOW. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NYSE:PLOW traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $34.33. 216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,128. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.22. The firm has a market cap of $788.94 million, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.89. Douglas Dynamics has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $47.85.

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $152.95 million for the quarter. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.55%.

In other news, VP Linda R. Evans sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $40,291.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Hagelin sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $91,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,810 shares of company stock valued at $639,557. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,916,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,925,000 after acquiring an additional 509,825 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,159,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,358,000 after acquiring an additional 34,636 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,007,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after acquiring an additional 276,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 850,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

