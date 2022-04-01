Dover Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.31 Per Share (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Dover in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.33. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dover’s FY2022 earnings at $8.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.46.

Shares of DOV opened at $156.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.57. Dover has a 1 year low of $135.68 and a 1 year high of $184.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Dover by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Dover by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Dover by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

About Dover (Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.