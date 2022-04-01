Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv. Trust plc (LON:DSM) Insider Hugh Aldous Acquires 30,000 Shares

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv. Trust plc (LON:DSM – Get Rating) insider Hugh Aldous purchased 30,000 shares of Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv. Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £20,100 ($26,329.58).

LON:DSM opened at GBX 66 ($0.86) on Friday. Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv. Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 63 ($0.83) and a one year high of GBX 89 ($1.17). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 69.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 73.05.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv. Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to generate capital growth for shareholders over the long term, from a focused portfolio of micro-cap companies (those whose market capitalizations are under British Pound 150 million at the time of investment) targeting a compound return of 15% per annum over the long term.

