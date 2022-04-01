Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Posts Earnings Results

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Duck Creek Technologies updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.50, a PEG ratio of 35.41 and a beta of -0.41. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average of $29.79.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $607,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,250 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DCT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

