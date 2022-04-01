Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.12, but opened at $18.84. Duck Creek Technologies shares last traded at $19.40, with a volume of 10,465 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,595,250 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $12,470,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,019,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,925,000 after buying an additional 65,170 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 259,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after buying an additional 39,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 46,909 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.50, a PEG ratio of 35.41 and a beta of -0.41.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

