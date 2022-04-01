Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($51.65) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($49.45) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($37.36) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($49.45) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €47.27 ($51.95).

Shares of ETR:DUE opened at €26.82 ($29.47) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €33.80 and its 200 day moving average price is €37.25. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €26.98 ($29.65) and a 12 month high of €44.08 ($48.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.12.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

