Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Dynatronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynatronics in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.13.

Shares of DYNT stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.73. 31,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,651. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of -0.06. Dynatronics has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter. Dynatronics had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatronics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 81,600 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatronics (DYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.