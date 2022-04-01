Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DVAX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.96. 42,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,628. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.38. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $195.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.07 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 95.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 24,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $254,060.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $877,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,496 shares of company stock worth $1,801,527 over the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

