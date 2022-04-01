Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.08. The company had a trading volume of 586 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,707. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.20. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $58.25. The company has a market capitalization of $635.87 million, a PE ratio of -73.87 and a beta of 0.63.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.09). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,753,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,018,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,649 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,779 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 226.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 120,473 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO.

