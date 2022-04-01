Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESTE shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 329.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 218.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESTE traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.63. 1,079,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,724. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 2.40. Earthstone Energy has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

