Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Up to $13.17

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.17, but opened at $13.63. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $13.48, with a volume of 4,366 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 49.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 16,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 27.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 27,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

