EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) to announce $111.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.50 million. EastGroup Properties reported sales of $97.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year sales of $458.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $451.80 million to $464.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $505.34 million, with estimates ranging from $486.30 million to $520.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

EGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 296.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,317 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 135.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 14,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 30.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after buying an additional 28,093 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 22.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 22.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 74,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,494,000 after buying an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGP stock traded down $2.57 on Friday, hitting $203.28. 277,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,128. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.44. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $143.28 and a twelve month high of $229.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.26, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.11%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

