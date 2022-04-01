Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the February 28th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ETO stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.35. The company had a trading volume of 26,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,939. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average of $30.89. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $34.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd.

In other news, insider Keith Quinton purchased 2,000 shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $60,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 7.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 5.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 539.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 58.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

