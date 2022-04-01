Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.64) target price on the stock.
Shares of ECO stock opened at GBX 36.50 ($0.48) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £73.98 million and a P/E ratio of -36.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 32.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 25.92. Eco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 43.40 ($0.57).
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)
