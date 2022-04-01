Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.64) target price on the stock.

Shares of ECO stock opened at GBX 36.50 ($0.48) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £73.98 million and a P/E ratio of -36.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 32.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 25.92. Eco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 43.40 ($0.57).

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

