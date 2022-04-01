Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE:EW opened at $117.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $81.20 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.84.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $3,657,318.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 32,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $3,573,642.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,467 shares of company stock valued at $25,433,788. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,487,578,000 after purchasing an additional 948,638 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,841,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,416 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,166,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,534,043,000 after buying an additional 113,882 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.