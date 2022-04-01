El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Short Interest Update

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the February 28th total of 99,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ELPQF opened at $4.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55. El Puerto de Liverpool has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $4.85.
El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile (Get Rating)
