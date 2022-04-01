El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Short Interest Update

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the February 28th total of 99,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELPQF opened at $4.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55. El Puerto de Liverpool has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $4.85.

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

