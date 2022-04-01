Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.240-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $230 million-$232 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.11 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.420-$-0.380 EPS.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $88.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Elastic has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $189.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.41 and its 200 day moving average is $123.86.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elastic from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.41.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $438,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $986,350 in the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

