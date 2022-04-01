Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Elbit Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

NASDAQ ESLT traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $219.42. 690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,270. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Elbit Systems has a 12-month low of $122.85 and a 12-month high of $238.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

About Elbit Systems (Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.