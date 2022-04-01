Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) to post $2.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles reported sales of $180,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,038.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year sales of $18.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $21.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $132.90 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $140.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 1,252,210 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,950,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after buying an additional 774,852 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the fourth quarter valued at about $857,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,460,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 343,775 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the fourth quarter valued at about $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.49.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through the Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

