Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.72.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EFN shares. Raymond James set a C$13.25 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a C$14.50 price objective for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.65, for a total transaction of C$527,087.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at C$1,075,262.65.

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock traded down C$0.10 on Friday, reaching C$12.00. 187,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,060. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.91. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of C$11.61 and a one year high of C$15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.50, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 6.91. The firm has a market cap of C$4.80 billion and a PE ratio of 16.11.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$245.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$237.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.0399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

