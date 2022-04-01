EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Short Interest Update

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 899,600 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the February 28th total of 660,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,996.0 days.
Shares of EMCHF stock remained flat at $$1.70 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45. EML Payments has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $4.20.
EML Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EML Payments (EMCHF)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Receive News & Ratings for EML Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EML Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.