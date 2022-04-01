Empire (EMP.A) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Empire (TSE: EMP.A) recently:
- 3/14/2022 – Empire had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$46.00 to C$44.00.
- 3/11/2022 – Empire had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2022 – Empire had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$49.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2022 – Empire had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$46.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2022 – Empire had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2022 – Empire had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$46.00.
- 3/11/2022 – Empire had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$50.00.
Shares of Empire stock traded down C$0.60 on Friday, hitting C$43.74. 108,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,123. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06. Empire Company Limited has a 52 week low of C$36.20 and a 52 week high of C$45.20. The company has a market cap of C$11.48 billion and a PE ratio of 15.79.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Empire’s payout ratio is 20.94%.
