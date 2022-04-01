Empire (EMP.A) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Empire (TSE: EMP.A) recently:

3/14/2022 – Empire had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$46.00 to C$44.00.

3/11/2022 – Empire had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Empire had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$49.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Empire had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$46.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Empire had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Empire had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$46.00.

3/11/2022 – Empire had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$50.00.

Shares of Empire stock traded down C$0.60 on Friday, hitting C$43.74. 108,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,123. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06. Empire Company Limited has a 52 week low of C$36.20 and a 52 week high of C$45.20. The company has a market cap of C$11.48 billion and a PE ratio of 15.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Empire’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

