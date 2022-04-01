Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the February 28th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

NYSE:EDN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,498. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08. The company has a market cap of $297.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:EDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.30) by $1.48. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $325.64 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

