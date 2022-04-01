Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endeavor Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 35.79.

Shares of EDR opened at 29.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 29.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is 29.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of 22.02 and a 52 week high of 35.28.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.17 by 0.17. The company had revenue of 1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.36 billion. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Endeavor Group news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total transaction of 331,353.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total value of 754,614.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,659,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,016,000 after purchasing an additional 155,016 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 8,134.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,184,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,326,000 after buying an additional 9,073,190 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 135.8% during the third quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,013,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,361 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth about $119,510,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,650,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,482,000 after acquiring an additional 233,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

