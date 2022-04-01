Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

ENVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Maxim Group upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

NYSE:ENVA opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 11.64 and a current ratio of 11.64. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.88.

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $363.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.24 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enova International will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 7,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $300,038.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $63,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,134 shares of company stock worth $1,082,060. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enova International by 1,525.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Enova International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Enova International by 218.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Enova International by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

