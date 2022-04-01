Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Entegris from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.70.

Get Entegris alerts:

ENTG traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.12. The stock had a trading volume of 34,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.02. Entegris has a 52 week low of $101.16 and a 52 week high of $158.00.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Entegris will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

In other news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $298,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,236,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,826 shares of company stock worth $1,654,790 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,663,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,032,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,462 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 16,147.7% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,407,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337,429 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,870,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,732,000 after purchasing an additional 134,672 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 29.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,699,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,245,000 after purchasing an additional 621,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,691,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,947,000 after purchasing an additional 758,545 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entegris (Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.