Enteq Technologies (LON:NTQ) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.87

Enteq Technologies Plc (LON:NTQ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 14.87 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 13.60 ($0.18). Enteq Technologies shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18), with a volume of 19,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 14.86. The firm has a market cap of £9.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78.

In other news, insider Andrew Law acquired 142,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999 ($26,197.28).

Enteq Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the upstream oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. It designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the Oil and Gas industry.

