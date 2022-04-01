Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EFSC. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.99. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $42.23 and a 12 month high of $51.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $124.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 30,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,502,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,821,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 829,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,063,000 after purchasing an additional 94,264 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services (Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.