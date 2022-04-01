Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 302.01% from the company’s current price.

EGLX has been the subject of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of CVE:EGLX opened at C$1.99 on Wednesday. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52-week low of C$0.92 and a 52-week high of C$2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.11 million and a PE ratio of -15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

