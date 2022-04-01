Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entravision Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of EVC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.47. 8,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,488. Entravision Communications has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $9.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $560.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $233.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 13.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Entravision Communications by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,679,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,028,000 after purchasing an additional 597,633 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 1,273.1% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 453,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 420,129 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Entravision Communications in the third quarter valued at about $2,554,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,422,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 332.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 459,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 352,969 shares during the last quarter. 57.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

