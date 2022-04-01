Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Enviva’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EVA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enviva in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set a neutral rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enviva in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enviva from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enviva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enviva presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.88.

NYSE:EVA opened at $79.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -108.42 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.76 and a 200-day moving average of $68.52. Enviva has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $81.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -471.23%.

In other Enviva news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $37,817,467.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Alexander acquired 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.28 per share, with a total value of $124,729.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviva in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,971,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Enviva by 21.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enviva by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Enviva by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

