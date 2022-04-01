EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EPAM. TheStreet lowered EPAM Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded EPAM Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $776.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $499.10.

EPAM stock traded down $6.87 on Thursday, reaching $289.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,820. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $347.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $527.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.39. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,586,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,616,763,000 after acquiring an additional 41,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,514,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,720 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,105,000 after acquiring an additional 308,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,248,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $834,651,000 after acquiring an additional 163,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

