Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EFX. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equifax from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Equifax from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $284.42.

NYSE EFX opened at $237.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $177.91 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.88.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 208.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 1,514.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

