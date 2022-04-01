Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for SVB Financial Group’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $30.71 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $28.29. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $40.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SIVB. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $780.00 to $685.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $771.94.

Shares of SIVB opened at $559.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $582.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $653.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $467.22 and a 52 week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.70, for a total value of $183,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total transaction of $3,754,834.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,080 shares of company stock worth $13,749,626 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

