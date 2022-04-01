Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Stelco Holdings Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stelco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.49 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.40. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock.
Stelco has a 52-week low of C$21.00 and a 52-week high of C$26.50.
Further Reading
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.