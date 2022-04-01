Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $658.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) will post sales of $658.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $665.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $645.94 million. Equity Residential posted sales of $597.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQR. Scotiabank raised Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 3,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $327,081.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded down $1.58 on Friday, reaching $89.92. 2,398,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $70.90 and a twelve month high of $93.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 70.62%.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

