Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) traded down 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.99 and last traded at $8.99. 28,628 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,077,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Erasca from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Erasca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.90.

Erasca ( NASDAQ:ERAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. Research analysts anticipate that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Erasca in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Erasca in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Erasca in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Erasca in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Erasca in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

Erasca Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Its lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of NSCLC, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

