ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust and is the leading service-oriented financial institution that provides services to individuals, families, and businesses in greater Pocono, Pennsylvania region. The Bank maintains its corporate headquarters in downtown Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania and has community offices throughout the Pocono area. In addition to being one of the region’s largest mortgage lenders, ESSA Bank & Trust offers a full range of retail and commercial financial services. ESSA Bank & Trust’s business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in residential first mortgage loans, including construction mortgage loans, commercial real estate, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and consumer loans. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31. ESSA Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.40.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 million. Equities analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESSA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

