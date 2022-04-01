Essex LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Essex LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.85. 1,970,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,260,541. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.42. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

