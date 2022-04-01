Essex LLC Has $904,000 Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Essex LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 357,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 31,648 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 897,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,923,000 after purchasing an additional 75,555 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 21,468 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 49,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 57,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.28. 19,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,643. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $33.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.33.

