Essex LLC Purchases 53,410 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Essex LLC grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,410 shares during the period. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Essex LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Essex LLC owned about 2.06% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $16,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,432,000 after buying an additional 96,874 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,001,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,954,000 after acquiring an additional 66,235 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 438,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after acquiring an additional 71,559 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 22,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 111,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 38,306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MLPX traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $43.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,417. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.85. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

