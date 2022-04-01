Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 366.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.40. The stock had a trading volume of 128,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,785. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.72. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.38 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.84, for a total value of $2,886,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total transaction of $1,052,798.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,718 shares of company stock valued at $17,724,029 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

