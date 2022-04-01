Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stake Boosted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 8.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 32.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 2.4% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $124.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.72.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $194,048.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total value of $1,052,798.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,718 shares of company stock worth $17,724,029. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.