Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $163.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

EEFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.60.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $131.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.83 and a 200-day moving average of $123.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 99.35 and a beta of 1.44. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $96.30 and a 52-week high of $159.32.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.28). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $811.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,320,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,702,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,057,000 after purchasing an additional 187,610 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,333,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,068,000 after purchasing an additional 474,285 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,213,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,587,000 after purchasing an additional 412,065 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euronet Worldwide (Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.