European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.20

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON EAT opened at GBX 115.58 ($1.51) on Friday. European Assets Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 94.20 ($1.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 152 ($1.99). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 115.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 131.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of £416.16 million and a PE ratio of 2.22.

In related news, insider Martin Breuer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £12,200 ($15,981.14).

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

