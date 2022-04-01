European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO) Stock Price Down 2.4%

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:JEO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 841.44 ($11.02) and last traded at GBX 843 ($11.04). 176,142 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 252,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 864 ($11.32).

The stock has a market capitalization of £886.70 million and a PE ratio of -12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 809.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 826.48.

About European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO)

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

