European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO) Stock Price Down 2.4%

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:JEO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 841.44 ($11.02) and last traded at GBX 843 ($11.04). 176,142 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 252,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 864 ($11.32).
The stock has a market capitalization of £886.70 million and a PE ratio of -12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 809.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 826.48.
About European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO)
Recommended Stories
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for European Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.